GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed to the rescue of residents trapped in a burning building in Gloucester late Saturday night, some of whom were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Crews responding to a reported blaze in a multi-family home on Pirmi Lane around 10:30 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the second floor and called for additional support.

Five people were pulled from the building. Six people, including three Gloucester police officers, were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say the entire building is damaged and all of the a residents are now displaced.

A woman who escaped the flames told 7NEWS it originated on the first floor.

“We saw the flames and we grabbed a coat and started banging on other people’s doors,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

