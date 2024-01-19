LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital Friday after being rescued from a multi-family home that went up in flames in Lawrence, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Salem Street around 3 p.m. found flames shooting out of the first-floor windows, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said on scene. Firefighters had to use ladders to rescue some residents who had become trapped on upper floors.

“It’s a challenge on a good day, we’re also rescuing a civilian who is very scared. So, the guys did a great job…”

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

