WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchester firefighters rescued a man who fell through the ice while skating with his daughter on Winter Pond on Monday, officials said.

The man was submerged in the water when fire crews reached him by sled and was able to stay above the water by holding onto the ice around him.

Blair Wheeler, who called 911, said he saw the man venturing farther and farther out onto the ice to talk pictures and shouted to him to remain calm after he fell through.

“I told him the fire department was on the way,” he said, adding that he told the man’s daughter not to try to go out to save her dad.

The man was pulled to safety and taken to the hospital.

