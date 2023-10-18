BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews worked quickly to free a trapped driver who was hospitalized following a fiery crash with a tanker truck on Route 1 in East Boston, officials said.

A section of Route 1 northbound was temporarily shut down early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish the flames, which were threatening to ignite the 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel that were inside the tanker, fire officials said. The fire appeared to have been sparked by a pipe underneath the truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

“It was burning while she was in it, so one company went right to her and focused on getting her out of the car, and the other started with the truck because obviously we had to get that fire out quick,” Boston District Fire Chief Mark Raymond said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

