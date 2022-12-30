STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday.

SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

