DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to Beaver Brook in Dracut on Tuesday morning after a teenage fished out what appeared to be a smoke grenade, officials said.

Crews responding to the magnet fishing find near the Parker Avenue Bridge around 11 a.m. called the Massachusetts State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, according to Fire Chief Richard Patterson and Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

Members of the team conducted a controlled detonation of the smoke grenade out of an abundance of caution.

“Folks need to be very cautious when participating in this type of fishing. This is a first for Dracut, but there have been several instances of ordnance being pulled up from lake and river bottoms across the Commonwealth,” Patterson said in a statement. “These devices can become extremely unstable with age and corrosion. Should a device be found, 911 should be called immediately so that professionals can properly dispose of it.”

