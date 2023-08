WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westboro firefighters extinguished an SUV that went up in flames on Route 9 on Saturday.

An image shared on X showed the vehicle fully engulfed on the westbound side of the highway near Lyman Street.

There were no reported injuries.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Engine 4 is working an auto fire on Route 9 westbound prior to Lyman Street. Traffic is slowed/delayed and first responders are in the roadway. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/CMBRQbDBiY — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) August 12, 2023

No additional information was immediately availablke.

