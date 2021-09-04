MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews on Saturday responded to two separate regulator gas leaks in Maynard, according to Maynard Fire Chief Anthony Stowers.

This comes as Eversource crews continue to test supply lines throughout the town out of caution following a fatal fire on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a gas-like smell in the area of Thompson Street behind Building 5 of Mill and Main around 9 a.m. found an odor present and notified Eversource.

Eversource representatives determined there was a gas leak from a regulator and repaired it.

Firefighters were then called to another report of a gas-like smell on Chandler Street. Upon arrival, crews confirmed the odor and notified Eversource.

Eversource representatives determined there was a gas leak from a regulator and repaired it, Stowers said.

Based on gas readings, utility and public safety officials say there was no imminent threat to the public.

The Maynard Fire Department announced Friday night that crews will continue to test supply lines throughout the town out of caution following the fatal fire on Thursday. The testing will likely continue into next week.

