CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Sunday morning in Cambridge.

Crews responding to a fire in a large apartment building on Massachusetts Avenue were assisted at the scene by police.

Several people have been displaced due to the fire, according to the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

