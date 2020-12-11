Fire crews respond to basement fire in downtown Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are responding to a basement fire in an eight-story building in downtown Boston.
The fire was reported at 14 Bromfield St. around 1 p.m.
Residents are being urged to avoid the area.
Companies are at a basement fire at 14 Bromfield St. , an 8 story building in our downtown Boston area. Please avoid area while BFD is working pic.twitter.com/HKTOTA5WqL
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 11, 2020
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
