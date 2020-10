FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Sunday morning in Foxboro.

Emergency crews responding to the blaze at Dukes Place sometime after 7:30 a.m. found smoke coming out of an unoccupied building.

The fire was extinguished and no one was harmed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)