SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a fire in Salem after a small building next to a home caught fire.

As black smoke billowed out of the structure, flames licked at the house beside it.

The firemen on the scene were able to knock down the fire but only the charred skeleton of the small building remained.

