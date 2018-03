BROCKTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash between a truck and a daycare van in Brockton on Monday.

Fire crews were at the scene of the incident, which happened near Ash Street.

The daycare van was carrying seven young children at the time of the crash.

Firefighters carried the children to safety.

No injuries were reported.

