ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized and dozens displaced after a fast-moving fire broke out in an apartment complex in Abington overnight, officials said.

Crews responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 500 N. Quincy St. around 11:30 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the 91-unit, three-story apartment complex, with some residents evacuating over the second and third-floor balconies.

Fire officials struck three alarms and crews cleared the buildings after reports of people who were still unaccounted for.

Two occupants were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. All occupants were accounted for and many family pets were rescued and reunited with their families.

Extensive smoke and fire damage affecting 30-36 of the 91 apartments caused temporary housing to become necessary. An overnight shelter was established at the Abington Senior Center and many residents were relocated temporarily with family and friends. The Building was turned over to the management company at 5:15 a.m.

The fire is still under investigation at this time, but appears accidental.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)