DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury fire crews responded to a report of an active gas leak at church Sunday morning.

Firefighters were able to get the situation under control just in time for church services.

The cause of the leak is unknown.

DXFD went to church this morning. We actually went with lights and sirens as the call was for an active gas leak. Situation is under control and church services are on. Enjoy your Sunday. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/x6dYrjtRlP — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 17, 2019

