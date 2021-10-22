WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are responding to a hazmat incident in Woburn on Friday evening, officials said.

Crews were called to Roessler Road to investigate a chemical mixture in a drum.

Firefighters have reportedly called in a hazardous materials crew.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

