WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are responding to a hazmat incident in Woburn on Friday evening, officials said.
Crews were called to Roessler Road to investigate a chemical mixture in a drum.
Firefighters have reportedly called in a hazardous materials crew.
No additional information was immediately available.
