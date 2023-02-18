STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities responded to a house explosion in Stoughton on Saturday that reduced a home to a smoldering pile of rubble and damaged several vehicles.

Fire officials say the home on Central Street was destroyed in explosions likely linked to oxygen tanks that were being stored in the house. Although the family was able to make it out of the home safely, the family says one of their dogs did not make it out in time.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion and felt the ground shake and immediately rushed to make sure the family was safe and out of the structure.

Demolition crews could be seen working to clear the area into the evening hours.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross are assisting the family of four that has been displaced.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

