FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin firefighters battled a house fire that broke out on Sunday night.

The fire in a single-family home on Old Birch Street was brought under control around 1 a.m.

The Fire has been extinguished on Old Birch St. Crews are still on scene. pic.twitter.com/Bvznbtmx3A — Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) November 6, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

