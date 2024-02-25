QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Quincy late Saturday night.

Video from the scene on Vassall Street around 11:30 p.m. showed ladder trucks on scene and ground ladders deployed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

