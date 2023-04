BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a smoking manhole cover in Brookline Village on Sunday morning.

The Brookline Police Department said the cause of the smoke is currently unknown.

ADVISORY: Emergency crews on scene of a smoking manhole in Brookline Village…cause of the smoke unknown at this time. #bpd #bfd @BrooklineFD pic.twitter.com/xZ7pzhsqm7 — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) April 16, 2023

