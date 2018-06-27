Fire crews respond to Tier 2 hazmat incident at Raynham robotics company

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials have cleared the scene of a Tier 2 hazardous materials incident that prompted the evacuation of a business in Raynham Wednesday.

Firefighters responding to a possibly hazardous chemical reaction involving nitric acid at Medrobotics on Paramount Drive in the Raynham Woods Commerce industrial park about 11 a.m. ordered employees of the medical robotics company to evacuate the building, Raynham Fire Chief James T. Januse said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed that a cloud had formed in an area where chemicals were being used in a lab room, Januse said.

A HazMat team that was called to the scene ventilated the building and removed the materials involved in the reaction.

As of 3:15 p.m., the scene had been cleared and the building was reopened. A specialized clean-up crew was brought in to clean the lab.

The cause of the reaction is under investigation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

