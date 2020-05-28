Fire crews respond to tractor trailer crash in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon in Harvard, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Route 2 West found heavy damage to the front end of a tractor trailer at the scene.

Firefighters assisted with cleanup of a minor fuel spill left behind, according to a post from the Littleton Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

 

