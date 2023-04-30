MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities are battling a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a building in Medford on Sunday.

Firefighters could be seen working on the building at Prescott and Allston streets as heavy flames and a large plume of black smoke shot up into the air.

Area residents are being told to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

