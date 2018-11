LYNN, MASS. (AP) - Fire crews are responding to a person pinned underneath a train in Lynn on Sunday evening.

Crews responding to an MBTA commuter rail station at 325 Broad St. say the person pinned by a train was extricated and a med flight has been requested.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Update MBTA Commuter Rail station – patient has been extricated and medflight has been requested. — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 11, 2018