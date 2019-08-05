Fire crews responding to Randolph bus crash that left about 13 injured

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a bus accident in Randolph that left about 13 people injured, officials said.

The low-speed bus crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Main and Liberty streets and left about a dozen people injured, according to the Easton Fire Department.

The Brockton Area Transit Authority bus careened into another vehicle before coming to rest against a utility pole.

A witness tells 7News that the driver of the bus was attacked by one of the passengers.

“There was a young man who wanted to get off the bus and the bus driver wouldn’t let him off. So, he started attacking the bus driver, punched the bus driver in the face, and the bus driver lost control, hit a car and then hit a pole.”

It’s unclear whether anyone was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Easton Rescue 11 responding to Randolph , North Main at Grove St staging for a low speed bus accident with approx 12 patients. Norfolk county channel 5 assigned. — EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) August 5, 2019

