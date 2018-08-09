Fire damages auto repair shop in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy fire ripped through an auto repair shop in Quincy Thursday, causing extensive damage to the Hancock Street business.

The fire spread quickly inside and went through the roof, and several cars were severely damaged, officials say.

“We caught it at the roof. We had to do some labor-intensive work cutting the roof to get to that part of the fire,” Quincy Deputy Chief Gary Smyth said. “(There’s) heavy damage, no injuries.”

Hancock Street remains closed while crews finish cleaning up.

