Fire damages Cambridge coffee shop, apartments

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire seriously damaged a coffee shop and apartments in Cambridge Sunday, but no one was hurt, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the shop on Cambridge Street, which spread to the second floor.

“The coffee shop sustained quite a bit of damage, floor two sustained moderate damage, floor three got away pretty much unscathed,” said Assistant Fire Chief Paul Sheehan.

