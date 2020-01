BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating a blaze that damaged an East Boston pier Monday night.

Officials said the fire, near Eagle Street, caused an estimated $30,00 in damages. No one was hurt.

The blaze is under investigation, but officials believe it was an electrical fire.

