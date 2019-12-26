NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WHDH) - The historic home of a football legend went up in flames in New Haven, Connecticut on Christmas Day.

Firefighters responding to Walter Camp’s former house around 8 a.m. found flames and dense smoke.

Officials say no one was inside the home at the time and no one was injured.

Camp, who reportedly lived in the home in the 1880s, is considered the father of American football.

He helped create the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which set up a framework for college sports as they operate now.

