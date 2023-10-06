BOSTON (WHDH) - One resident was displaced Friday after a fire broke out in a building in East Boston, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire department in a post on X said companies responded to the scene on Trustman Terrace around 9:30 a.m.

The fire department shared photos from the emergency response, showing smoke at one point coming from the building.

Officials said no one was injured and said the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

