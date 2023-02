LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames.

There is no word on any injuries.

Update – Working Fire @ #1 Witt St. Fire in a 1.5 story wood frame house. Fire is knocked down at this time and companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/NXoMz0bCZb — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) February 1, 2023

