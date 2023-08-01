CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Chelsea Monday night after a fire broke out in a home on Clinton Street.

Firefighters were spotted still on scene after 10 p.m., where the fire left a section of the home charred.

Officials said everyone, including a pet bunny, made it out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday night.

