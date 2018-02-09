Fire damages medical marijuana dispensary in Mashpee

MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a medical marijuana dispensary in Mashpee Friday morning.

The fire happened at the Triple M marijuana dispensary on Echo Road.

The dispensary was set to open at the end of the month and was due for an inspection Friday with the Department of Public Health.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

