Fire damages operation building at Vermont’s Mount Snow

WEST DOVER, Vt. (AP) — Firefighters say it’s too early to know the cause of a blaze that ripped through the operations building at Vermont’s Mount Snow ski resort.

Resort General Manager Erik Barnes tells the Brattleboro Reformer it looks like the Tuesday evening fire started in the carpentry shop.

Barnes says no one was in the building when the fire started and he did not know who first reported the fire.

He says the fire affected the carpentry shop, snowmaking controls, electrical, plumbing and offices.

He says he expects representatives from the resort’s insurance company to determine the extent of the damage and whether the building will have to be demolished.

West Dover Fire Chief Rich Werner says it’s “way too early” to know the cause of the fire.

