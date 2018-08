ROYALSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire damaged a popular restaurant in Royalston Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to Pete and Henry’s on Main Street.

Witnesses say the flames broke out inside the restaurant. Those flames were seen shooting through the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

