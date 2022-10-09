STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished a 3-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m. the Stow Fire Department responded to a 2-story house on fire on Boxboro Road, Chief John Benoit said.

A second and third alarm was struck by Lt. Erick Benoit, as mutual aid partners from several surrounding communities worked to extinguish the flames.

All occupants were able to safely make it out of the home, and crews were able to extinguish the fire around 2 p.m.

The scene will remain active as firefighters continue to overhaul the scene and check for hot spots.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)