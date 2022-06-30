DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out Thursday in the garage of a Dedham home destroying two cars, Officials said.

Firefighters said that everyone who lived in the Cleveland Street home made it out safety.

Officials said that the fire is still under investigation.

No other information is immediately available.

