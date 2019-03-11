Fire destroys 2-story home in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-story home was destroyed by a multi-alarm fire that broke in Wellfleet early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze in the area of Lieutenant Island around 1 a.m. found flames shooting from an unoccupied home, officials said.

Crews struggled to knock down the flames because of mechanical issues with a fire engine.

Officials also said that there was no easily accessible water supply in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

