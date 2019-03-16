Fire destroys American Legion Post in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An American Legion Post is destroyed and over 200 people were evacuated when a fire broke out inside the Auburn location on Friday night.

Fire crews responding to Chester P. Tuttle Post at 88 Bancroft St. for a three-alarm blaze say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof of the building.

More than 200 people were eating dinner on the first floor when the fire started. Everyone was safely evacuated.

The roof of the building collapsed after fire crews left the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

