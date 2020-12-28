Fire destroys century old motorcycle memorabilia at Laconia Motorcycle Week office

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the Laconia Motorcycle Week office on Christmas Day resulting in the loss of a century’s worth of memorabilia and a beloved cat.

In a post on the organization’s Facebook page Monday night the owners said they lost “collectibles and souvenirs spanning the history of Laconia Motorcycle Week’s 97-year legacy.”

It is unclear how the fire ignited.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)