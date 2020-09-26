Fire destroys garden center in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a garden center in Sandwich on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze found a fire in the garage of Russo’s Garden Center had spread to the rest of the building.

No one was injured, but officials said the building was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)