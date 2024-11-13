MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out in Marshfield Wednesday morning.

SKY7-HD was over the scene as smoke billowed into the sky above Sheridan Drive, in the Rexham Beach section of Marshfield.

The 70-year-old, two-story home was destroyed by the flames and the fire also caused damage to two adjacent homes.

“Seriously, everybody in the neighborhood thought the whole neighborhood was going to go up. It was that bad, that serious. It’s like, what’s going to happen next?” said neighbor George Haldoupis.

A relative of the family who lived in the burned home said four generations lived inside, ranging from a 5-year-old boy to his 92-year-old great grandmother.

The 92-year-old woman had been picked up for a visit to the local senior center just minutes before the fire was detected. No one was home as the fire spread.

Marshfield fire officials said gusty winds hampered the firefighting effort.

“It was like a blowtorch. This took off from one direction to the other. And as soon as it caught whatever fire was going, it quickly accelerated it,” said Marshfield Fire Acting Chief Michael Laselva.

With Massachusetts under a red flag warning due to the current drought, a third alarm was called due to the wind. However, it wasn’t the only issue firefighters faced as they arrived and got to work.

“They were able to knock it down pretty quick. We did have some issues with water supply in this neighborhood, but we quickly overcame that with all the help we called for early on,” Laselva said.

There are indications the fire began in a sunroom in the back of the house.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)