MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday.

Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm.

Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The cause remains under investigation

