Fire destroys Maine golf club, pro shop, restaurant

PARSONFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed a golf course’s clubhouse, pro shop and restaurant in Maine.

The fire was reported late Wednesday night at Province Lake Golf in Parsonfield. Fire departments from both Maine and New Hampshire responded. There have no reports of injuries.

A photo posted on Facebook by the Wakefield, New Hampshire, fire department showed buildings fully engulfed in flames.

Province Lake says on its website that it was planning celebrations for its 100th year and that staff are broken hearted.

The golf course’s website says it was opened in 1918 by Joseph Emery and his friends and business associates. Emery, a native of Dover, New Hampshire, served as president of Lord & Taylor in New York.

