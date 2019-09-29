Fire destroys Masonic lodge in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Masonic lodge in Northwood.

Firefighters battled the massive fire on Saturday night. They tell WMUR-TV that when they arrived, the flames were spreading rapidly through the three-story building.

A lack of hydrants in the area made it difficult to slow down the fire.

As many as nine fire departments responded to the four-alarm blaze.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

