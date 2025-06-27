HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked to put out a large fire at the South Shore Sports Complex in Hingham Friday morning.

Significant damage to the structure’s metal roof was sustained from the blaze, which authorities said started in the facility’s kitchen.

A number of trucks responded to the scene near Derby Street Shops; the fire was largely put out by 5 a.m.

Authorities could not yet say if the fire caused a total loss.

No one was inside at the time of the fire; no firefighters were injured.

