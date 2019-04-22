Fire destroys tractor trailer carrying soda in Maine

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — A tractor trailer full of soda was destroyed but no one was injured in a fire on the Maine Turnpike.

State police say the truck loaded with Coca Cola products was head north to Bangor early Monday morning when it caught fire in Kennebunk. The driver pulled over, and all three northbound lanes were closed for a time while firefighters put out the flames.

The truck was owned by Bale Brothers of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The trailer was owned by Falcon Transportation of Presque Isle.

