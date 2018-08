REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire tore through a two-story building Friday night in Revere, and officials say it’s a complete loss.

It started about 8:30 p.m. on Calumet Street. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

The fire remains under investigation.

