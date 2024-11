BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten people were forced out of a home in Dorchester due to a fire.

Firefighters said the blaze happened early Sunday morning.

Fire could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.

No one was hurt and no one needed to be rescued.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)