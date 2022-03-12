BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A fire that swept through a 19-unit apartment complex on Friday displaced about 35 residents.

All tenants at the Riverside Motor Court made it to safety, and no one was hurt, Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi told the Bangor Daily News.

The fire started in the office Friday morning and spread to adjacent units. Most of the units were destroyed but a couple were spared from the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene Friday afternoon. Volunteers from the American Red Cross were assisting tenants and setting up a temporary shelter, property manager Kevin Cray said.

